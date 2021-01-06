Par Equity hits new record for investments

Paul Munn: ‘absolutely focused’

Par Equity, the Edinburgh-based early stage investor, increased its new investment activity to a record £12.4m in 2020.

It also continued its run of successful exits, which means it has now returned cash to investors every year since 2013.

Last year closed with Par completing 35 investment transactions, up from a previous high in 2019.

Additions to the portfolio included SICCAR and Integrated Graphene.

The year also included the announcement of a £75m investment partnership with British Business Investments (BBI), which saw Par becoming part of the Regional Angel Programme and making its first investment in EC-OG, a specialist in subsea clean energy, located in Aberdeen.

These investments bring the total number of companies backed by Par Equity to over 60, with more than 20 now exited.

Among the exits in the last twelve months was Symphonic, a spin-out from Edinburgh Napier University which was sold to Ping Identity.

Andrew Noble, partner at Par Equity, said: “Another record year of investment activity means that investors are continuing to put their faith in us as a manager, and young tech companies are getting the much-needed capital to grow their companies.

Paul Munn, managing partner, said: “Par Equity is absolutely focused on finding and supporting the best new technology companies in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England.

“In 2020 we strengthened our business model adding new hires and launching new initiatives such as our head-hunter panel, university partnerships and our regional investor network programmes. In doing so we have set a strong foundation for growth in 2021.”