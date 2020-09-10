Digital Technology Awards
Digital tech firms compete for annual prizes
Jane Morrison-Ross: ‘there is a breadth of talent’ (pic: Terry Murden)
ScotlandIS, the industry body championing Scotland’s digital technologies sector, has unveiled the shortlist for its 10th annual Digital Technology Awards.
The ceremony, to be held virtually, will this year feature an Unsung Hero Award, dedicated to celebrating community a champion.
Winners will be announced throughout the day at CmdR, reboot and recover with ScotSoft 2020, on 1 October.
Jane Morrison-Ross, CEO of ScotlandIS said: “Scotland is home to a great number of innovative, world-class and diverse technology businesses and individuals and this is reflected in breadth of talent in this year’s shortlist.”
The 2020 finalists are:
Product Innovation
- Cyan Forensics
- IES
- Sales Agility
Service Innovation
- Sales Agility
- Good Loop
- Viarama CIC
Innovation through Cyber
- Dundee & Angus College
- Cybershell Solutions
- 7 Elements
Innovation through Data
- Leidos
- Cannon
- STV
Innovation through Fintech
- Tindeco
- Lending Crowd
- WhisperClaims
People Development Programme
- Edge Testing Solutions
- Inoapps
- The Data Lab
Leadership
- Elaine Maddison, CEO, Brightsolid
- Sarah Smith, Mercury Product Visionary, City Facilities Management
- Sheryl Newman, CEO, Appetite for Business
Digital Tech Business of the Year
- Brand Calibre
- Whisper Claims
- Bad Dinosaur
- Forrit
- Lending Crowd
- Inoapps
- Encompass
Unsung Hero Award
- Monica Richardson, Forrit
- Barry McDonald, Codebase Stirling
- Toni and Clara, Turing’s Testers
- Hayden Sutherland, OTIS
- Kelly Gardner, Codebase Stirling
- Gregor Suttie, Sword ITS