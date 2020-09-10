Digital tech firms compete for annual prizes

Digital Technology Awards

Jane Morrison-Ross: ‘there is a breadth of talent’ (pic: Terry Murden)

ScotlandIS, the industry body championing Scotland’s digital technologies sector, has unveiled the shortlist for its 10th annual Digital Technology Awards.

The ceremony, to be held virtually, will this year feature an Unsung Hero Award, dedicated to celebrating community a champion.

Winners will be announced throughout the day at CmdR, reboot and recover with ScotSoft 2020, on 1 October.

Jane Morrison-Ross, CEO of ScotlandIS said: “Scotland is home to a great number of innovative, world-class and diverse technology businesses and individuals and this is reflected in breadth of talent in this year’s shortlist.”

The 2020 finalists are:

Product Innovation

Cyan Forensics

IES

Sales Agility

Service Innovation

Sales Agility

Good Loop

Viarama CIC

Innovation through Cyber

Dundee & Angus College

Cybershell Solutions

7 Elements

Innovation through Data

Leidos

Cannon

STV

Innovation through Fintech

Tindeco

Lending Crowd

WhisperClaims

People Development Programme

Edge Testing Solutions

Inoapps

The Data Lab

Leadership

Elaine Maddison, CEO, Brightsolid

Sarah Smith, Mercury Product Visionary, City Facilities Management

Sheryl Newman, CEO, Appetite for Business

Digital Tech Business of the Year

Brand Calibre

Whisper Claims

Bad Dinosaur

Forrit

Lending Crowd

Inoapps

Encompass

Unsung Hero Award

Monica Richardson, Forrit

Barry McDonald, Codebase Stirling

Toni and Clara, Turing’s Testers

Hayden Sutherland, OTIS

Kelly Gardner, Codebase Stirling

Gregor Suttie, Sword ITS