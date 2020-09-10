Main Menu

Digital Technology Awards

Digital tech firms compete for annual prizes

By a Daily Business reporter | September 10, 2020
Jane-Morrison-Ross

Jane Morrison-Ross: ‘there is a breadth of talent’ (pic: Terry Murden)

ScotlandIS, the industry body championing Scotland’s digital technologies sector, has unveiled the shortlist for its 10th annual Digital Technology Awards.

The ceremony, to be held virtually, will this year feature an Unsung Hero Award, dedicated to celebrating community a champion.

Winners will be announced throughout the day at CmdR, reboot and recover with ScotSoft 2020, on 1 October.

Jane Morrison-Ross, CEO of ScotlandIS said: “Scotland is home to a great number of innovative, world-class and diverse technology businesses and individuals and this is reflected in breadth of talent in this year’s shortlist.”

The 2020 finalists are:

Product Innovation

  • Cyan Forensics
  • IES
  • Sales Agility

Service Innovation

  • Sales Agility
  • Good Loop
  • Viarama CIC

Innovation through Cyber

  • Dundee & Angus College
  • Cybershell Solutions
  • 7 Elements

Innovation through Data

  • Leidos
  • Cannon
  • STV

Innovation through Fintech

  • Tindeco
  • Lending Crowd
  • WhisperClaims

People Development Programme

  • Edge Testing Solutions
  • Inoapps
  • The Data Lab

Leadership

  • Elaine Maddison, CEO, Brightsolid
  • Sarah Smith, Mercury Product Visionary, City Facilities Management
  • Sheryl Newman, CEO, Appetite for Business

Digital Tech Business of the Year

  • Brand Calibre
  • Whisper Claims
  • Bad Dinosaur
  • Forrit
  • Lending Crowd
  • Inoapps
  • Encompass

Unsung Hero Award

  • Monica Richardson, Forrit
  • Barry McDonald, Codebase Stirling
  • Toni and Clara, Turing’s Testers
  • Hayden Sutherland, OTIS
  • Kelly Gardner, Codebase Stirling
  • Gregor Suttie, Sword ITS
