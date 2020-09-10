Barnes joins thinkWhere as chief commercial officer

Technology

Scottish technology company thinkWhere has appointed Louise Barnes as chief commercial officer.

Ms Barnes began her career with Deloitte in London before joining the commercial division of Scottish Water as a marketing manager where she developed the brand and market strategy for the first restored recycling facility in Scotland.

She then joined Wood Mackenzie, a global research, data analytics and consultancy firm, now a subsidiary of Verisk Analytics.

During a 12-year tenure she held various positions including global head of marketing and vice president based in the UK and abroad and went on to manage multiple integrations that expanded Wood Mackenzie into new global sectors.

She was appointed head of talent for the cultivation of diversity and inclusion as a growth enabler.

Ms Barnes joins thinkWhere from NCTech, a 360-degree imaging company where she held the interim position of CCO.

Alan Moore, chief executive of thinkWhere, said: “Appointing Louise to head up our commercial division will focus our activities, inform our development strategies and drive our business growth as we transition the company to realise our potential and achieve our goals.”