DB Live: RBS name change; China growth; jobs data; Dobbies deal

Thursday Update

8am: Paint Shed investment

BGF has invested £2.7 million in Stirling-headquartered family business, The Paint Shed, to expand its online presence and accelerate the roll out of five stores.

It will also help expand the company’s online presence and ecommerce capabilities creating an additional 20 jobs over the next 24 months.

7.15am: Jobless rate

Unemployment in Scotland stood at 4.3% over the quarter, according to the latest official labour market statistics published by ONS.

The UK unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in the March to May period, with 649,000 fewer individuals on payrolls.

Scotland’s Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the figures do not reflect the full picture of the labour market as the Job Retention Scheme will have offered some relief to many employers and employees.

“The Job Retention Scheme will end in October but we believe the UK Government must extend the scheme, particularly for sectors that have been most affected by COVID-19.

“We have committed a further £100 million for employability and training support. This will help anyone who has lost their job or is at risk of losing their job, as well as those looking for work.”

7am: RBS name change

Royal Bank of Scotland will be officially renamed NatWest Group on 22 July.

The company, which announced the plan on 14 February, said it reflects the overall shape of the business. Critics said it was an admission that it had failed to restore the reputation of the RBS brand which had been badly tarnished in the 2008 financial crash.

The bank will continue to trade as RBS in Scotland.

SSE retains dividend

Perth-based energy company SSE said it still intended to declare a dividend in November as the impact of Covid-19 on the business remained in line with expectations during the first three months of the fiscal year.

Dobbies deal with Sainsbury’s

Dobbies Garden Centres has struck a deal to stock Sainsbury’s food, four years after the business was sold by Tesco.

The retailer will sell 3,000 of Sainsbury’s own-branded products in 66 of its 68 garden centres.

Graeme Jenkins, Dobbies’ chief executive, said: “The partnership between Dobbies and Sainsbury’s is an excellent fit.”

Alexander leaves Ladbrokes owner

Kenny Alexander will retire from the board and company at GVC Holdings after 13 years as CEO.

COO Shay Segev will succeed him on 17 July.

Mr Alexander has overseen rapid growth at GVC since 2007, most notably with M&A activity including its takeover of Ladbrokes Coral, which was completed in 2018.

Inverness medical jobs

A Scottish medical technology company is to hire 60 staff at its facility in Inverness.

The new roles at ODx include assembly technicians, lab, office and clinical staff, who will support the development of a device that helps detect the ability of urinary tract infections (UTIs) to resist antibiotics.

Brooks Macdonald on track

Wealth manager Brooks Macdonald is on track to meet expectations for the year and is maintaining the guidance given in its Q3 Trading Update, that it anticipates delivering a good full year result. This will be ahead of last year’s in terms of both underlying profit and underlying profit margin.

Integration of the Cornelian business in February is “progressing to plan” with the business now embedded into Brooks Macdonald, and the target FY21 cost synergies of £3.75 million expected to be met in full.

Total Group funds under management ended the quarter at £13.7 billion (31 March 2020: £12.2bn), an overall increase of £1.5bn, or 12%. This was mostly due to strong investment performance, adding just over £1.5bn, supported by higher gross inflows than prior quarters resulting in reduced net outflows of £0.1bn.

6.30am: Aviation hit could cost £320m

Cutbacks in the aviation and aerospace industries could add up to 5,000 job losses across Scotland and deliver a £320m blow to the economy, according to research by the Fraser of Allander Institute.

Cuts are proposed by Menzies Aviation, Swissport, Rolls-Royce, GE Caledonian, Spirit Aerosystems and Wyman Gordon.

Trade union Unite has warned that unless the Scottish and UK Governments take urgent measures then both sectors could be on the brink of terminal decline.

6am: China back in growth

China’s economy grew 3.2% in the second quarter, higher than forecast and raising hopes of a V-shaped recovery.

The growth surprised analysts, who had expected the figure to be around 2.5%, following a quarter during which lockdown measures ended and stimulus was boosted to help the economy recover.

The world’s second biggest economy suffered a 6.8% decline in the first three months but new figures show China’s Gross Domestic Product returned to growth during April to June.

Some industries, including manufacturing, are almost back to normal, but consumer spending remains weak with some businesses still closed and some travel restrictions still in place.

The government instigated a number of measures to support the economic recovery, including more fiscal spending, tax relief, and cuts in lending rates.

