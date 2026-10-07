Why Connectivity Costs Are Becoming a Business Issue

Photo by Jainath Ponnala on Unsplash

Ask a finance director to list their biggest headaches and broadband rarely makes the top five. Energy, wages, rent, insurance. Those are the line items that get scrutinised every quarter. Connectivity sits quietly in the overheads column, renewing itself year after year, rarely questioned.

That is starting to change. Not because broadband has suddenly become ruinously expensive, but because the way businesses use it has shifted so dramatically that the old assumptions no longer hold. A contract signed in 2019 for a team that came into the office five days a week is not fit for a business running hybrid working, cloud accounting, video calls all morning and a card terminal that stops working the moment the line wobbles.

The quiet cost creep nobody budgeted for

Ofcom’s pricing rules mean most providers can no longer bury inflation-linked increases in the small print without spelling out the pounds and pence upfront. That was meant to bring clarity. In practice, it has exposed just how much prices have climbed. Many business customers saw mid-contract rises of well over five per cent in recent years, layered on top of whatever they were already paying.

For a single site with one line, that might be twenty quid a month. Irritating, not fatal. For a company running twelve branches, each with a primary connection and a backup, the maths gets uncomfortable quickly. Add mobile data plans, a VoIP system and cloud subscriptions that depend entirely on that connection staying up, and connectivity starts looking less like a utility and more like a strategic spend.

Where the money actually goes

Here is the part that catches people out. The headline broadband price is often the smallest element. The full picture usually includes:

Router rental or hardware replacement charges

Static IP addresses, sometimes billed separately per site

Enhanced care packages promising faster fault resolution

Failover connections, typically 4G or 5G backup

VoIP licences priced per user, per month

Early termination fees that lock you into a bad deal

Tot those up across a multi-site operation and the annual figure can rival what the business spends on its accounting software or its fleet insurance.

Downtime is the real expense

The monthly bill is visible. The cost of an outage is not, until it happens.

Consider a busy café taking card payments only. If the connection drops for ninety minutes on a Saturday lunchtime, that is not a minor inconvenience; it is a significant chunk of the weekend’s takings gone. A recruitment agency that cannot access its CRM loses a day of productive work across the whole team. A logistics firm whose tracking system goes dark has drivers making phone calls instead of deliveries.

Research from various industry bodies has put the average cost of IT downtime for small and medium businesses somewhere in the region of hundreds of pounds per hour, though the honest answer is that it varies wildly by sector. What is consistent is that almost every business underestimates it, because the loss shows up as absent revenue rather than an invoice.

Full fibre changes the calculation

Openreach has now passed well over eighteen million UK premises with full fibre, and alternative networks have built out aggressively in towns and cities that were previously overlooked. Competition has arrived in places that had one realistic option five years ago.

This matters because it flips the negotiation. Businesses that once had to accept whatever was offered can now genuinely shop around. Many find they can move from a copper-based service to symmetrical full fibre, gaining upload speeds that make cloud backups and video conferencing painless, without paying substantially more. Some pay less.

The catch is that nobody sends you a letter about it. Providers are perfectly happy for existing customers to roll over onto out-of-contract rates. Checking what is available at each of your postcodes, and comparing it properly, takes effort. Tools that let you compare across providers in one go, such as Find Broadband Deals, make the exercise considerably less painful than ringing round eight sales teams.

Questions worth asking before you renew

Before signing anything, pin down the answers to these:

What are the guaranteed speeds, not the advertised maximums?

What is the contractual fix time when something breaks?

Is there a service level agreement with actual compensation attached?

What happens to the price in months thirteen through twenty-four?

Can the connection scale if headcount grows by a third?

Treat it like any other supplier relationship

Businesses review their energy contracts. They tender for cleaning, for stationery, for waste collection. Connectivity deserves the same discipline, particularly now that so much of the working day depends on it.

Put a review date in the calendar twelve months out from contract end. Audit what you are actually paying across every site and every service. Then find out what else is available. The savings are frequently substantial, and the improvement in reliability often matters more than the money.