Sidara granted extension to consider Wood bid

Middle East group Sidara has been given a further extension to the deadline for making an offer for Aberdeen-based Wood Group.

Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings, trading as Sidara, was given access to due diligence materials on 5 June to consider whether it make a firm offer on the same terms as the fourth proposal of of 230p per share, valuing the energy services company at about £1.6 billion. This was submitted to the Wood board on 29 May 2024.

In a statement just before today’s 5pm deadline, Wood said discussions with the Dubai-based company remain ongoing and a new deadline of 5pm on 9 August was granted by the Takeover Panel.

