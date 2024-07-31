Reeves admits she will raise taxes in October budget

Shift in position

Rachel Reeves: we will have to increase taxes

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has admitted that she will be raising taxes following months of speculation about Labour’s plans for achieving its growth targets.

“I think we will have to increase taxes in the Budget,” she told the News Agents podcast.

Ms Reeves insisted that there will be no change to VAT beyond raising it on private school fees, the basic rate of income tax or national insurance.

The government is raising the windfall tax on oil and gas company profits to fund GB Energy and the Natlonal Wealth Fund, and cracking down on tax avoidance.

Speaking to Daily Business during the General Election campaign she said: “These are the only tax increases that we need to fund our plans.” On changing tax reliefs, she said: “We don’t have any plans on taxation beyond those that I have already set out.”

This is now in question following last night’s interview in which she was asked several times whether she would target capital gains and inheritance taxes, as well as tax reliefs on pensions.

“I’m not going to write a Budget or start to write a Budget on this podcast,” she said, adding that Labour wants to stick to “sensible” rules aimed at bringing the government’s longer-term debts down.

Her plan to impose VAT on private school fees is already in motion to fund 6,500 new teachers in England.

Her comments to last night podcast came amid questions on her plans to tackle a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances left by the previous government.

On Monday she scrapped a number of infrastructure projects and announced the winter fuel allowance for pensions would be means-tested.