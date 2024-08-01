Acquisition

Watermans expands with Cooper Johnson deal

| August 1, 2024
Scott Whyte
Scott Whyte: Firms are a great fit

Solicitor and estate agency Watermans has acquired Edinburgh local legal firm Cooper Johnson Law.

The deal sees Hazel Johnson appointed as the new head of private client as Leith-based Watermans builds on recent growth to expand that area of the business. The firm
also has branches in Glasgow and Dundee.

She said: “I am very positive about our plans for the future which is really ‘business as usual’ but with the better support a bigger firm will offer while keeping the personal touch.”

Scott Whyte, Watermans managing director, said: “In our very first discussions, it was clear that the two firms were a great fit for each other as we share very similar values and approaches on how legal services should be provided.”

