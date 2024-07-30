Savings threat

Pensions dashboards at risk following budget cut

| July 30, 2024
Pensions dashboard
Pensions dashboards will go live in 2026

A £50 million cut to the government’s communications and marketing budgets could threaten the new pensions dashboards which help people manage their retirement, says an industry expert.

Kate Smith, head of pensions at Edinburgh-based Aegon says the funding cut over the next two years, announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, said effective government-led campaigns are crucial for raising awareness and changing behaviour.

“Poor communication can lead to confusion, distress and mistrust, as seen with the State Pension Age equalisation, which left many WASPI women in the dark about when they would receive their State Pension and financially unprepared,” said Ms Smith.

“Pension dashboards, set to ‘go live’ in 2026, have the potential to revolutionise how people manage their pensions by providing a secure, consolidated online view.

“However, their success hinges on public awareness and understanding. The Government is uniquely positioned to lead and coordinate promotional efforts, much like it did with auto-enrolment.

“This communication and marketing investment is essential for increasing engagement and ensuring better retirement outcomes. Without it, the adoption of pension dashboards will likely suffer.”

