Low Pay Commission to account for cost of living

Remit changed

Jonathan Reynolds: bold action (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Future recommendations on the minimum wage will have to take the cost of living into account following changes announced today.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has changed the remit of the Low Pay Commission (LPC) to ensure it considers the impact of changing prices on people’s income.

Mr Reynolds said: “For too long working people have faced the worst of the cost of living crisis, but this Government is taking bold action to address it and make work pay.

“The new remit to the LPC is the first of many vital steps we will take to support more people to stay in work and improve living standards.

“Our focus remains on putting more money in working people’s pockets and boosting economic growth.”

The Business and Trade Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner have also instructed the LPC to narrow the gap between the minimum wage rate for 18–20-year-olds and the National Living Wage. This will be the first step towards achieving a single adult rate.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Economic growth is our first mission, and we will do everything we can to ensure good jobs for working people. But for too long, too many people are out of work or not earning enough.

“The new LPC remit is an important first step in getting people into work and keeping people in work, essential for growing our economy, rebuilding Britain and making everyone better off.”

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “Hard work should pay for everyone. These are significant first steps towards making the minimum wage a real living wage and will make a difference to millions. We welcome the Government’s decision to ask the Low Pay Commission to be more ambitious next year and into the future.

“We also support the Government’s commitment to ending discriminatory age bands for minimum wage workers. Young people face the same cost of living pressures as other adult workers and will welcome their pay being brought into line.”