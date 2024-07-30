Robison seeking bin workers’ deal amid squeeze

Pay talks

Talks are aimed avoiding the overflowing bins two years ago (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish Cabinet Secretary Shona Robison remains hopeful of settling a pay dispute to head off a damaging strike by refuse collectors.

Talks with town hall body Cosla and union leaders broke down without agreement today amid growing concern that residents and visitors will face a repeat of the overflowing bins two years ago.

While the Scottish government is not directly negotiating a deal, Ms Robison has ordered her officials to find a way to reach an agreement through an “improved negotiating envelope”.

However, the Finance and Local Government Secretary said Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ squeeze on the public sector means that reaching a settlement is “extremely challenging”.

Ms Robison said: “The meeting with union leaders and COSLA was productive and I want to thank all the parties involved for their valuable input.

“While this wasn’t a negotiating forum – as the Scottish Government has no formal role in local pay negotiations – we absolutely recognise the importance of supporting meaningful dialogue to reach a fair pay deal and avoid industrial action.

“We are navigating turbulent financial waters. This week’s statement from the Chancellor revealed the extent of the challenges facing the public sector across the UK.

“What is particularly worrying is that in her statement the Chancellor announced she is not fully funding the public sector pay deals she has accepted.

“Instead, cuts are being demanded across most of Whitehall. That means that we will not receive full Barnett consequentials from these pay deals.

“It is amid this extremely challenging landscape then, that I have asked my officials to work at pace with local government officers to understand what an improved negotiating envelope may look like. I welcomed the willingness of COSLA and trade union leaders to engage constructively with that process.”

Her Conservative shadow Liz Smith said the SNP had only itself to blame as it had imposed deep cuts on local government.

“This is concerning and disappointing news, which raises the spectre of rubbish piling up on streets across Scotland.

“The buck stops firmly with the SNP Government for this dispute. Their systematic underfunding of local government, year after year, has left our councils so hamstrung that they have been unable to reach a pay agreement with the unions.

“It’s taken too long for the SNP to get involved – and still they have failed to resolve it. [First Minister] John Swinney must now urgently intervene to prevent these strikes going ahead – or there will be a public health risk as well as our streets looking like a tip during the Edinburgh Festival.”