Inflation unchanged as IMF points to higher growth

Economy

The UK economy is improving (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Inflation remained unchanged at the Bank of England’s 2% target rate last month as International Monetary Fund upgraded its forecast for the UK economy.

The Office for National Statistics said inflation was now at its lowest level since April 2021, when it stood at 1.5%. The consensus in the financial markets had been for a fall to 1.9% last month.

Rate setters at the Bank’s nine-strong monetary policy committee expect inflation to rise to 2.5% in the second half of 2024 before falling again to the 2% target.

The data emerged as the IMF handed new Chancellor Rachel Reeves an early boost by upgrading its growth projections for the UK economy this year.

While say there will be “bumps on the road” to controlling inflation it says the UK economy is now likely to expand by 0.7% of GDP this year, rather than the 0.5% it estimated in April.

The fund bases its revision on the UK’s earlier than expected recovery from inflation. The UK is projected to grow faster than Germany (0.2%) this year and at the same pace as Italy and Japan.

Some other forecasts are even more bullish, suggesting growth of up to 1.3%. The IMF has retained its growth projection for 2025 at 1.5%.

Ms Reeves said: “While it’s welcome that the IMF is forecasting growth to pick up this time, I am under no illusion to the scale of the challenge facing the economy and the inheritance this new government faces.”

On today’s inflation figure, Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said: “It is welcome that inflation is at target, but we know that for families across Britain prices remain high.

“We face the legacy of fourteen years of chaos and economic irresponsibility. That is why this Government is taking the tough decisions now to fix the foundations so we can rebuild Britain and make every part of Britain better off.”

Kevin Brown, savings specialist at Scottish Friendly, said: “It is reassuring to see inflation staying reasonably steady, even as GDP surprises to the upside. This suggests the economy is moving onto a healthier footing, and enjoying a period of growth that we haven’t benefited from in some time.

“The big question now is what the Monetary Policy Committee does next. The expectation of a rate cut has looked increasingly remote as the economic situation has normalised. But it remains to be seen if this is what the MPC will opt for, or if it will continue to wait and see whether the economy continues its strong showing.

“Households with mortgages and other debts will take little comfort from this, but ongoing wage growth versus inflation suggests that the situation is getting better for many.

“Tomorrow’s wage and employment data will be instructive on where we stand. If the labour market starts to show signs of real weakness then this could be the nudge that brings the rate cut to fruition.”