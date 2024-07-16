SE grant helps complete spinout and research hub

University funding

Dundee has developed a reputation for excellence in health research

Scottish Enterprise will today announce an £8 million support package for Dundee University to complete its £40m Life Sciences Innovation Hub.

SE chief executive Adrian Gillespie will be joined by Deputy First Minister, Kate Forbes and the University’s secretary and chief operating officer Jim McGeorge, for the visit to the facility, which will anchor a new generation of high-value jobs in the city.

It will support fledgling companies, including spinouts from the university, in translating scientific innovation into new therapies, technologies, and treatments for public benefit.

The Hub, scheduled to open in early 2025, will build on the university’s global reputation for excellence in health and life sciences research.

It forms part of the Tay Cities Biomedical Cluster project, an investment of £25m from the Scottish Government into the University as part of the Tay Cities Region Deal. An independent assessment predicts that more than 800 jobs will be created by the Cluster by 2053, bringing a financial benefit of more than £190m to the economy.

The establishment of the Life Sciences Innovation Hub has also been supported with philanthropic awards by the Wolfson Foundation and the Garfield Weston Foundation, as well as significant investment from the University.

The University is already recognised for its success in forming high-growth spinout companies, having been named as the UK’s best in this field by Octopus Ventures in a major report last year.

First tenant for Aberdeen hub

Scottish Brain Sciences is the first anchor tenant at the ONE BioHub innovation hub on Aberdeen’s Foresterhill Health Campus.

ONE BioHub is a key industry innovation project in the Aberdeen City Region Deal and is led and co-funded by Opportunity North East with significant capital funding from the UK Government, Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise.

The announcement marked a milestone in industry’s ambition to double the size of north east Scotland’s high-value life sciences cluster to drive long-term economic diversification and growth.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes joined ONE chair Sir Ian Wood, Dr Deborah O’Neil, chair of the ONE life sciences board and ONE BioHub, and Scottish Brain Sciences’ founder and CEO Prof Craig Ritchie and chair Mark Cook for the announcement at ONE BioHub.