Former Netflix VP drops bid to buy Motherwell FC

Offer off

Fir Park: offer withdrawn (pic: Motherwell FC)

The latest attempt by wealthy Americans to buy a slice of Scottish football has been kicked out of touch after former Netflix VP Erik Barmack and his wife Courtney, a Snap executive, withdrew their offer to buy into Motherwell.

The US-based couple had proposed spending £1.95m over six years, with the offer contingent on the Well Society, the club’s majority shareholder, contributing £1.85m over the same time.

The Fir Park club’s board backed the plan that would have seen the club join Hibernian, St Johnstone, Dundee and Dundee United in having American owners.

However, “significant divisions” emerged among Motherwell’s fan base and yesterday it was announced that the deal was off.

While Barmack was adamant that Motherwell would remain fan-owned, he would have become chairman and the Well Society would lose control over strategy.

In a statement, Motherwell said: “Erik Barmack (Wild Sheep Sports) has had further discussions with the club board over the past few days. As a result, Erik has decided to withdraw his offer of investment into Motherwell FC.

“Consequently, the club shareholder ballot will cease with immediate effect and with no counting of the votes cast to date.

“Erik’s intention from the outset has been to play a part in moving the club forward. That can only be achieved with a unified fanbase.

“However, it has become increasingly clear that the discussions around his proposal are creating significant divisions within the fanbase. Such divisions cannot be in the best interests of the club.”

The Well Society have a 71% stake in the Scottish Premiership club, which would have fallen to 50.1% under the proposal.

The society said it is now time for a “significant reset” in the relationship between themselves, the club’s board and the wider Motherwell fanbase.

“We are, however, disappointed that the decision to withdraw has come in the midst of a members’ ballot, which will now be suspended,” they said in a statement of their own.

“In addition to significant financial cost to the Well Society, this period has required significant focus from our members and caused unwelcome uncertainty for supporters.”