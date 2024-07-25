Azets unveils 32 promotions across Scotland

Accountancy

Greig McKnight: investing in talent

Azets, the top ten accountancy firm specialising in the SME sector, has unveiled 32 promotions across the Scottish business including a VAT partner, Alan Glen.

Based in Edinburgh, Mr Glen has extensive experience advising a wide range of businesses and public sector organisations on VAT issues, from start-ups and spin outs through to owner managed businesses, international groups, charities, not-for-profit organisations and education colleges.

Azets has also appointed three directors in Scotland – Kirstin Crombie (tax, Edinburgh), Rachael Weir (risk assurance, Glasgow), and Stephanie Hume (risk assurance, Inverness). The promotions by office are: Glasgow (12); Edinburgh (9); Aberdeen (6); Perth (3) and Inverness (2).

Across the UK Azets has unveiled 213 promotions including 35 new partners and directors and changes to the Azets UK leadership team with Damien Russell becoming Azets’ new UK chief people officer, replacing Helen Hall who has been appointed to a new strategic role as head of DI and ESG.

Greig McKnight, Azets regional managing director in Scotland, said: “The relatively large number of promotions across the Scottish business is a reflection of the hard work, talent and ambition of the staff working for Azets in Scotland.

“The business has a long tradition of investing in talent from school leavers and graduates and supporting their ambitions right through to partner level. This current round of promotions reflects the success of that investment strategy.”

Peter Gallanagh, Azets UK chief executive, added: “We’re continually investing in people and advisory rich services, and these appointments strengthen our breadth and depth of experience and expertise to help our clients achieve their ambitions.”