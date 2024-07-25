Former Siemens chief Maier to chair GB Energy

First hire

Juergen Maier will the first chair of GB Energy

Prime Minister Kier Starmer has appointed ex-Siemens UK head Juergen Maier as Great British Energy’s first chair.

Mr Maier, a British-Austrian industrialist, left his role as chief executive of Siemens UK in December 2019 after a 33 year career at the company.

The 60-year-old has since held several non-executive and chair positions at various companies and organisations, including non-executive director of Innovo, a global construction and real estate business and chair of the board of Digital Catapult.

He said it was an honour to be able to lead UK’s first independently run, publicly owned electricity company.

“The opportunity is huge, creating lots more cheaper renewable energy, doing it faster and creating many jobs in this exciting sector,” he said.

“We will work in partnership with the private sector and the Crown Estate to achieve just that. Work starts today to speed up the pace at which we decarbonise.”

He also said he was excited to lead the company and work with the private sector and communities to rapidly expand skilled jobs and investment across the country.

The appointment follows the official launch of GB Energy, including its partnership with the Crown Estate.

In December Labour appointed Mr Maier to chair a review of UK rail and transport infrastructure. The review, set up by shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh, is exploring how transport network delivery can be better managed to boost jobs, improve value for money and drive investment and economic growth.

Labour has promised to nationalise the railways but only through a gradual process as existing franchises come to an end. The party has refused to reverse the cuts to the HS2 northern route.