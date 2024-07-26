Babcock sees underlying profit lift despite frigate loss

'Good progress'

David Lockwood: good progress

Defence company Babcock posted a 34% rise in underlying operating profit to £237.8 million, which takes into account a previously flagged £90m loss on the Type 31 frigate and profit on a property disposal.

There was a strong performance in Nuclear, Land and Aviation, said the company. The company has declared a 5p interim dividend.

Statutory operating profit came in at £241.6m, driven by improved performance across the group, a one-off £17m profit on property disposal and the non-repeat of a £118m loss on disposals in FY23.

David Lockwood, chief executive, said: “We have made good strategic progress, delivering another year of strong growth with cash flow ahead of expectations.

“Babcock is well positioned to benefit from the sustained uplift in global defence budgets, driven by the need to recapitalise, re-equip and modernise militaries, resulting in an increase in our opportunity set.

“We combine strong engineering know-how, high customer intimacy and extensive operational asset knowledge together with highly collaborative relationships and product development capability.

“This differentiated proposition is increasingly attractive to our customers. We look to the future with confidence as we continue to progress towards our medium-term targets.”