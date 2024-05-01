Scottish Friendly hires chair and two non-execs

Finance

The chairman of Scottish Financial Enterprise and Scottish Rugby is taking over as chair of Scottish Friendly, the Glasgow-based mutual.

John McGuigan, 63, pictured, succeeds David Huntley at the investment and protection products group and is also chair of Faculty at Merryck&Co.

He was previously group customer director at Phoenix and prior to that managing director at Telefonica and chief executive for NHS 24.

Scottish Friendly has also appointed Mai Fenton and Olive Gaughan as non-executive directors.

Ms Fenton currently serves on the board of Henderson International Income Trust and is director of How And When, a company set up to provide advisory and fractional chief marketing officer (CMO) services to start ups and small businesses.

Ms Gaughan is an actuary and is currently a non-executive director of Canada Life Reinsurance Ireland and a member of the Pensions Council in Ireland, advising the Minister for Social Protection on matters relating to pensions policy. Previously, she was director & head of actuarial with Mazars, and her earlier career was spent at Prudential and Aviva.