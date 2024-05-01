Six by Nico moving into former Bar Roma unit

Restaurant opening

Somewhere by Nico will open in what was once Bar Roma in Edinburgh

A restaurant unit in the west end of Edinburgh, once the home of Bar Roma, is to get another makeover as part of a £2 million investment.

Six Company will open a Six by Nico restaurant in what was latterly Foundry 39 in Queensferry Street and will introduce Somewhere by Nico, a cocktil venue that aims to reinvest the traditional bar experience.

Chief executive and founder Nico Simeone confirmed the two Edinburgh openings after six years of operations in the city and the opening of 16 sites throughout the UK and Ireland since 2017.

The current Six by Nico location on Hanover Street remains open and Six by Nico Edinburgh West End will open in June alongside Somewhere by Nico in adjoining property that was most recently a pizza parlour.

Six by Nico will reopen the former Bar Roma unit in June

The former Bar Roma Italian restaurant had been an institution in the city since opening in 1981 and there was much sadness when owner Mario Cugini and his wife Bibi shut it down in August 2013 after finding no one to take it on.

Over the years, Bar Roma had been a regular haunt for television and sports stars. Heart of Midlothian Football Club was among those to hold functions at the restaurant. Prezzo acquired the outlet and opened Chimichanga in 2014.

But it was short-lived and the restaurant reopened as Foundry 39, owned by pubs group Marston’s, in 2016, selling pizza, burgers and cocktails. It was put up for sale at the end of last year and the building currently lies empty.

Six Company chief executive and founder Nico Simeone said: “Our team is driven daily by the challenge to constantly create and reinvent.

“Our second Six by Nico site in Edinburgh City Centre underlines our commitments to the city.”

About 60 jobs will be created across both Six by Nico Edinburgh West End and Somewhere by Nico Edinburgh projects.