Scotland’s economy shrank by 0.3% in February

GDP falls

Activity contracted in February

Scotland’s onshore GDP contracted by 0.3% in February, following unrevised growth of 0.6% in January, according to statistics announced by the chief statistician.

In the three months to February, GDP is estimated to have grown by 0.4% compared to the previous three month period.

Output in the services sector, which accounts for around three quarters of the economy, contracted by 0.7% in February. The production sector grew by 2%, while the largest contribution to overall GDP came from growth in the output of manufacturing.

In 2023 Scotland’s GDP grew by 0.1% compared to 2022, revised down from 0.2% in the first quarterly estimate of GDP.

Scottish Labour Economy spokesperson Daniel Johnson said “This incompetent and economically illiterate SNP government has left Scots poorer and public finances in turmoil.

“Under the SNP, Scotland’s economy is flatlining and our vast potential is being squandered.”

Scotland Secretary Alister Jack said: “Long-term sustainable growth remains our goal, and with inflation expected to fall to our 2% target soon, we’re on track to achieve that. We must stick to our plan.”