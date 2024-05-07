Investment

Roughead returns to Scottish Equity Partners

Sarah Roughead has returned to Scottish Equity Partners in Glasgow as the investment firm’s chief operating officer.

Ms Roughead will lead SEP’s non-investment functions and will be responsible for ensuring operational excellence across the firm.

She previously worked at SEP before joining the Scottish National Investment Bank in 2020, where she was chief financial officer and then interim chief executive following the sudden departure of Eilidh MacTaggart.

Calum Paterson, SEP’s managing partner, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sarah back to SEP. She brings significant experience, and we are confident she will make an excellent contribution supporting our continued growth and success”.

