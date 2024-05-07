Rare opportunity to buy West End townhouses

Former law offices

The townhouses comprise the former offices of Brodies (pic: Google)

Developers are being offered a unique opportunity to purchase four historic Georgian townhouses in the heart of Edinburgh’s sought after West End.

The row of terraces in Atholl Crescent were the former offices of law firm Brodies and comes with detailed residential planning consent for 23 flats in the townhouses and 11 within the mews building.

Alternatively, the buildings could be converted into a hotel subject to planning consent, with speculative plans having been drawn up for a 113-bed hotel. Other uses suggested are a private members’ club, a luxury care home or an aparthotel.

The buildings, designed by noted architect Thomas Bonnar and dating back to 1825 have 27 car

parking spaces.

Andrew Shiells, senior director at CBRE, who is acting for the owner, said: “It is highly unusual to have four interconnected traditional townhouses on the market in such an incredible location

in the heart of Edinburgh.

“There’s a great opportunity for a developer to return the buildings to their former glory and restore them to their original residential use.

“Atholl Crescent is one of Edinburgh’s grandest crescents and one of the most coveted addresses in the capital.”

The area is receiving investment, including the Foster Partners office in Haymarket and the Johnnie Walker Experience in Princes Street.