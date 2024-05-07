Law

Banker joins TLT, Winnie heads to Gilson Gray

May 7, 2024
Euan Cluness

Law firm TLT has recruited banking partner Euan Cluness to help lead the growth of its banking offering in Scotland. He will be based TLT’s Edinburgh office.

Joining TLT from Addleshaw Goddard, Mr Cluness, pictured, has advised the UK’s high street banks together with a number of non-bank lenders and corporate borrowers.

He will work alongside Glasgow based banking partner Douglas Gourlay and the existing team, providing strategic advice on corporate and leveraged finance transactions to some of the firm’s key clients, complimenting the existing strong real estate finance practice.

Gilson Gray has appointed former Scottish football player and experienced solicitor David Winnie to lead its service offering in the sports sector.

He will head up the new sports and immigration specialism, working alongside the corporate team. He has previously represented players, clubs, sporting associations and governing bodies across football, rugby, golf, motor racing and other professional disciplines. 

Following a career in professional football which included spells in Scotland, England, Australia and Iceland and representing Scotland at under-21 level, Mr Winnie qualified as a solicitor in 2009. Most recently, he was partner and head of sports at London-based firm Burlingtons Legal and held the same position at Blaser Mills Law from 2021 to 2023.

He also serves as an arbitrator for the Football Association (FA) and Scottish Football Association (SFA) and was recently appointed to the panel for Sport Resolutions – an international dispute resolution service dealing with high-profile cases.

