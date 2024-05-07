Oldham steps up to general manager at Turnberry

Hospitality

Trump Turnberry has appointed veteran hotelier Nic Oldham to the role of general manager, ushering in a new era for the resort.

Mr Oldham, pictured, was formerly director of sales & marketing at Trump Turnberry and prior to joining the venue, head of customer and commercial at Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels.

He said: “My immediate focus will be on preserving the resort’s heritage legacy and safeguarding the essence of the brand, while propelling it towards a future which embraces innovations in luxury and hospitality.”

Mark Hawthorn, chief operating officer at Trump Hotels, added: “In Nic’s most recent role as Turnberry’s director of sales and marketing, his innovative strategies and sales leadership has well-positioned the property for future success.

“We are confident that under Nic’s leadership, Trump Turnberry will continue to thrive and achieve new heights of success.”