Council expected to promote Lawrence to CEO

Public sector

New man at the helm: Paul Lawrence

Edinburgh City Council is expected to confirm this week that internal officer Paul Lawrence will become the authority’s next chief executive.

Mr Lawrence, currently executive director of place, will take over from Andrew Kerr subject to approval by a committee on Thursday.

The appointment follows a competitive selection process, overseen by a cross-party panel of senior councillors.

Mr Lawrence is expected to take up his duties on 17 June following the retirement of Mr Kerr who has served in the role for nine years.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “We had an extremely high calibre of candidates from across the UK, which is testament to the Council’s – and the city’s – reputation. Subject to councillors’ approval on Thursday, I look forward to welcoming Paul into his new role.”

Mr Lawrence has been in his current position since 2015, with responsibility for issues such as planning, housing, transport, regulatory services and environment, as well as economic development and culture.