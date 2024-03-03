Reach and STV headline busy week for Scottish firms

Week Ahead

Simon Pitts, CEO of STV, will deliver full year figures

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget is the dominant economic feature in what will also be a busy week for corporate results.

Among those declaring full-year figures are the media companies Reach, owner of the Daily Record, and broadcaster STV.

Reach has been grappling with declining revenues, forcing it to impose a hefty round of job cuts. The parent company last month announced it had sold the Record and Mail head office on the Clyde following its relocation to the financial district.

STV has won new business for its studios business and benefited rom a series of acquisitions., but it said in November that it expects lower operating profit as it takes a hit from weak UK television advertising revenue.

Shares in the life insurance, pensions and investment giant Legal & General have not done much over the past year, or indeed the past five years, say analysts at AJ Bell. That is despite the ambitious five-year capital generation and earnings growth plan laid out by former chief executive Sir Nigel Wilson and the board for 2020 to 2024 and the eye-catching 8%-plus dividend yield that is on offer..

Sir Nigel stepped down at the end of 2023 after twelve years in charge but he did so before the end of the five-year spell, and benchmarking the 2023 full year results against that plan will be a test for his successor, Antonio Simoes.

The most recent trading update from Edinburgh-based hospital software company Craneware suggested a return to double digit growth in the near term, whilst consensus is still looking for mid-high single digits. First half figures are due on Monday.

Guidance from Renfrewshire-based Beeks Financial Cloud will be watched keenly after its recent contracts wins that sent its share up by nearly a third. It said trading in the first half to the end of December was in line with board expectations, with revenue growth of over 25% versus H1 FY23 and a positive free cash flow position in the period.

DIARY

Monday 4 March

Full-year results from Senior and Clarkson

and First-half results from Craneware

Tuesday 5 March

Full-year results from Intertek, Greggs, Travis Perkins, Keller, IWG, Hiscox, STV, Reach, Inchcape, Foxtons and Bakkavor

and First half results from Beeks Financial Cloud

BRC UK retail sales monitor

Wednesday 6 March

Full-year results from Tullow Oil, Legal & General, Nichols, CLS, Breedon and Capita

and First-half results from Galliford Try and Ricardo

Trading statements from DS Smith and Endeavour Mining

and UK Budget

Purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the UK construction industry

Thursday 7 March

Full-year results from Aviva, Rentokil Initial, Fresnillo, Melrose Industries, Spirax, ITV, Robert Walters, Funding Circle and H&T

and First-half results from Kier, Darktrace and Revolution Bars

and Halifax UK house price index

Friday 8 March

Full-year results from Entain, Informa, Just Group and Franchise Brands

and US non-farm payrolls, unemployment and wage growth