Sallyport poised for growth after solid first year

Invoice financing

Andy Tait (pic: supplied)

Invoice financing firm Sallyport Commercial Finance is poised for significant growth in 2024, capping off a first year with £4.4 million in funding across key UK industries.

The company has doubled its team since inception and expects to increase its team by a further 50% this year. It plans to open a new permanent base in England to accommodate its expanding operations and aims to triple its client-funded turnover in the next 12 months.

Launched in Glasgow last year, Sallyport Commercial Finance is a commercial lender that backs small businesses and provides vital cashflow support.

Targeting sectors such as haulage, recruitment, manufacturing and healthcare, Sallyport has extended its reach throughout Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England.

Andy Tait, managing director, said: “It has been gratifying to see such positive impact in our first year of trading, and we look forward to helping even more businesses as we expand our operations in 2024.”