Ethical investor Greenbank to manage uni funds

Portfolio deal

Dundee University sought out an impact investor (pic: Dundee University)

Dundee University has transferred the management of its £31 million endowment portfolio to Greenbank, the specialist ethical, sustainable and impact investment team of Rathbones Group.

Peter Fotheringham, director of finance at the university, said the decision followed a competitive tender process, an exercise which involved staff and students from across the university.

“Greenbank were selected as they demonstrated the strongest ability to deliver sustainable returns, combining strong financial analysis with ethical, sustainable and impact principles, all of which can help us to better align with our own principles and strategic priorities,” he said.

Craig Leslie, investment director at Greenbank said, “The University of Dundee has made a commendable commitment to a more sustainable approach across their activities, and transparency towards their stakeholders.

“We look forward to partnering with Peter and his colleagues, leveraging our 20-year track record in ethical and sustainable investment to help achieve the university’s objectives.”

Among other things, income from the University’s endowment investments helps to directly support students at the University. In 2022/23 this led to 212 students receiving financial support.