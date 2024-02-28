Portfolio deal

Ethical investor Greenbank to manage uni funds

| February 28, 2024
Dundee University sought out an impact investor (pic: Dundee University)

Dundee University has transferred the management of its £31 million endowment portfolio to  Greenbank, the specialist ethical, sustainable and impact investment team of Rathbones Group.

Peter Fotheringham, director of finance at the university, said the decision followed a competitive tender process, an exercise which involved staff and students from across the university.

“Greenbank were selected as they demonstrated the strongest ability to deliver sustainable returns, combining strong financial analysis with ethical, sustainable and impact principles, all of which can help us to better align with our own principles and strategic priorities,” he said.

Craig Leslie, investment director at Greenbank said, “The University of Dundee has made a commendable commitment to a more sustainable approach across their activities, and transparency towards their stakeholders.

“We look forward to partnering with Peter and his colleagues, leveraging our 20-year track record in ethical and sustainable investment to help achieve the university’s objectives.”

Among other things, income from the University’s endowment investments helps to directly support students at the University. In 2022/23 this led to 212 students receiving financial support.

News, Money, Savings, Pensions & Investments, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Andy Tait

Sallyport poised for growth after solid first year

Invoice financing firm Sallyport Commercial Finance is poised for significant growth in 2024, capping offRead More

Abrdn-offices-in-Edinburgh

Heineken and Bank of New York for former Abrdn HQ

Heineken and the Bank of New York are expected to be confirmed as new tenantsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.