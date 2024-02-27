Heineken and Bank of New York for former Abrdn HQ

Exclusive: lettings

Abrdn’s former home in St Andrew Square has new tenants (pic: Terry Murden)

Heineken and the Bank of New York are expected to be confirmed as new tenants in Abrdn’s former head office in St Andrew Square.

Abrdn CEO Stephen Bird revealed the new occupants after announcing his company’s full year results. He said the move out of 6 St Andrew Square last summer is saving the company millions of pounds.

The asset manager relocated to its historic home in George Street last summer, just six years after moving into the purpose-built building known as 6SAS.

The company said hybrid working meant that half the 105,000 sq ft space was unused. While most staff moved to George Street, the remaining Scottish employees relocated to 1 Broadway Park, The Gyle.

The £75m building replaced the derelict 1960s head office of Scottish Provident. Standard Life signed a 15-year lease at a rent of around £3.2m a year.