Borders building firm J S Crawford forced to close

Liquidation

J S Crawford specialised in residential building

A Borders house builder has ceased trading and been forced to lay off all 23 staff after appointing Interpath Advisory as liquidators.

Family-owned J S Crawford Contracts based in Melrose since 1946 is said to have experienced significant financial pressures arising from challenges on a construction contract.

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden of Interpath said that given the financial position of the company, the business had ceased to trade and make the entire workforce redundant.

Mr McAlinden, head of Interpath Advisory in Scotland and joint provisional liquidator, said: “It is sad to see this well-established, family-owned business enter into liquidation.

“Persistent strong headwinds, including cost inflation, tight margins and labour shortages, are continuing to impact companies across the housebuilding and wider construction industry and unfortunately, in the case of J S Crawford, they were too difficult to overcome.

“The directors had worked hard to explore other options but unfortunately, had no option but to place the Company into provisional liquidation. We will endeavour to provide any and all support to those workers impacted by redundancy during this difficult time.”

Michael Crawford, director of J S Crawford, said: “It was with great sadness and regret that after 50 years of trading, J.S. Crawford (Contracts) Borders has ceased trading, with the loss of 23 jobs.

“It is something I had been desperately trying to avoid, and had hoped that the Company could trade out, but unfortunately, the necessary backing from suppliers and funders was not there.

“The failure of my business is due in the main to the delay in completion of the West Grove project. Over the past year additional and unsustainable interest charges combined with rampant cost inflation has resulted in a significant loss on the project.

“The shareholder had been supporting the business, but these efforts were ultimately in vain, and so the only option remaining was to liquidate the company.”