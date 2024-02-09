Care home plan for vacant west Edinburgh site

Gap site

Proposed care home fronting St John’s Road, Edinburgh

Revised plans for a vacant site in a western suburb of Edinburgh could see it developed as a care home.

There were plans for apartments, townhouses and commercial premises at the corner of St Johns Road and Manse Road in Corstorphine following the demolition of modern but dated block of shops.

Northcare Scotland and Unum Partnership have unveiled plans that will retain the commercial units facing St John’s Road but with a 60-bed care home and five assisted living apartments, together with a range of facilities, gardens and car parking.

The site is within the Corstorphine Conservation Area and previous plans have included a Waitrose supermarket.

In a consultation statement, Northcare wrote: “One floor (a third of the building) will be devoted to dementia care, and the care home will also provide residents’ entertainment spaces including private dining facilities, cinema, activity rooms, beauty salon, cafe/brasserie and gallery.

Rear of proposed care home in Corstorphine

“These allow the residents to enjoy a “day out” without the need to leave the home,” it says. “The cafe/brasserie and beauty salon will also be accessible to the public, and in addition to this two commercial units will be available for rent.

“A residents’ amenity space and activity room will be located on the top floor of the care home. Benefiting from extensive glazing and an external terrace, this will take advantage of the views over Edinburgh towards the Pentland Hills and beyond.”

Ten car parking spaces are proposed, including two universally accessible and two electric vehicle charge points (EVCP). Secure and covered cycle stands, encouraging sustainable modes of travel, will also be provided.”

If approved the developer intends to start work in spring 2025.