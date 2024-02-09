Top chef Brian Maule takes up role at Buzzworks

Kitchen hire

Brian Maule back in the kitchen (pic: Buzzworks)

Top chef Brian Maule, who was forced to close his fine dining restaurant in Glasgow because of growing cost pressures, has been hired by the expanding Buzzworks chain.

Mr Maule has taken up a role Chef Consultant, bringing his experience to the 19-strong chain of bars and restaurants, mainly in the west of Scotland.

He will be working alongside its culinary teams and supporting senior chef skills development as well as the development and quality of food across its kitchens.

Having trained with some of France’s most respected chefs before serving as head chef at London’s illustrious La Gavroche restaurant, Mr Maule returned to his native Scotland in 2001 to open La Chardon d’Or.

It gained a reputation as one of the city’s best-known fine-dining restaurants and celebrity guests included Rod Stewart and Morgan Freeman.

However, last July he admitted that Covid, a cost of living crisis and increased home working all conspired to leave him with no choice other than to to close.

La Chardon d’Or was forced to close

Buzzworks owns a string of bars and restaurants in locations including Bridge of Weir, Greenock, North Berwick, and South Queensferry.

It reported a 19% growth in revenue to £29.9m from £25.2m for the year to the end of April last year with negotiations underway for three new venues and plans to double the size of its business, creating 800 new jobs.

Underlying EBITDA before site opening costs and non-recurring items came in at £2.94m, down from £3.95m in 2022 when it was supported by the reduced VAT rate on food sales and the payment holiday on business rates.