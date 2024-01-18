SMS switches terms of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts bid

Bid move

Terms of the offer for SMS have changed

The board of Glasgow-based Smart Metering Systems and its US bidder have changed the terms of the proposed £1.3 billion acquisition in an attempt to satisfy disgruntled shareholders.

Global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts has agreed to switch from a court-sanctioned “scheme of arrangement” to a recommended takeover offer.

The 955p-per-share bid, which was announced on 7 December, remains unchanged but shareholders have been advised that they do not need to attend a meeting arranged for next Monday to vote as its only function now will be to cancel the scheme. The meeting had been postponed from 9 January to give shareholders more time to vote.

A scheme of arrangement is typically used to execute a change in the structure of a company, such as during a takeover. It is a court-approved agreement between a company and its shareholders or creditors to allow a bidder to acquire all of the shares in the company.

For a scheme of arrangement to pass, shareholders holding at least 75% of the issued shares must vote in favour. If this happens, the bidder or ‘buying company’ will obtain 100% of the shares in issue – regardless of whether a shareholder voted in favour or not – and the shareholders will receive payment (shares, cash, or a combination of both).

The change of plan follows objections to the deal raised before Christmas by the company’s founder Steve Timoney, former chief executive Alan Foy and PrimeStone Capital who together own 17.8% of the company.

“SMS, KKR and Bidco are of the view that the terms of the acquisition are in the best interests of SMS shareholders as a whole and therefore, in order to increase the certainty of its execution, Bidco has determined, with the consent of SMS and the Takeover Panel, to implement the Acquisition by way of a recommended takeover offer rather than by way of the Scheme,” said SMS in a statement today.

“The SMS directors believe that Bidco’s decision to switch to a takeover offer (with the consent of SMS) will allow SMS Shareholders to benefit from the acquisition.”

The offer price represents a 40.4% premium to the closing price of 680p on 6 December. The final offer will not be increased unless a third party intervenes.

SMS shareholders will be entitled to receive and retain the Second FY 2023 Dividend Instalment of 8.31875 pence per SMS Share as announced by SMS on 12 September 2023, which is expected to be paid on 25 January 2024 to those SMS Shareholders who appeared on the register of members of the Company on 5 January 2024.

In a trading update SMS said it continued to make strong progress in building its delivery capability, commercial models and pipelines for the provision of other developing CaRe assets and data services.

The FY 2023 pre-exceptional EBITDA and underlying PBT are expected to be in line with the board’s expectations. Net debt as at 31 December 2023 was £171.9m. The group remains confident in FY 2024 and its medium-term outlook.