Alexander’s Oliami adds Pampas to fashion portfolio

Retail deal

Murray and Nadia Alexander

Luxury boutique Oliami in Auchterarder has acquired Pampas, a contemporary women’s fashion store in Glasgow’s west end.

Pampas has been an integral part of the Glasgow fashion scene since 1990 and the new ‘Pampas by Oliami’ will reopen its doors at the end of January.

The shop will feature BearCo, a collection produced in Scotland by Cumbernauld-based Alexander Manufacturing, part of Oliami founderNadia Alexander’s portfolio.

Ms Alexander said: “This acquisition is more than an expansion; it’s a deepening of our devotion to Scottish craftsmanship, sustainability, and fashion.

“We’re not just acquiring a store; we’re embracing a brilliant legacy built over many years that aligns perfectly with our passion and vision for creating modern luxury that values people and the environment.

“It’s an important time for Alexander Manufacturing as we bring the best of Scotland’s fashion to a broader audience, ensuring the entire value chain reflects our commitment to quality, sustainability, and community.”

She said the venture signifies a commitment to the Scottish textile industry and reinforces the company’s dedication to sustainability and the circular economy.