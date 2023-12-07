KKR in £1.3bn swoop on Smart Metering Systems

Glasgow deal

Tim Mortlock is expected to remain with the Glasgow business

Glasgow meter installer Smart Metering Systems is being acquired in a £1.3 billion deal by US private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.

The 955p a share offer represents a 40.4% premium to last night’s closing price of 680p and is being recommended by the SMS board.

The deal implies an enterprise value (equity and debt) of approximately £1.4 billion.

SMS shareholders will be entitled to receive and retain the Second FY 2023 dividend Instalment of 8.31875 pence per SMS Share as announced by SMS on 12 September 2023, which is expected to be paid on 25 January 2024 to those SMS shareholders who appear on the register of members of the Company on 5 January 2024.

KKR believes that SMS is a business of high quality, with a strong and highly experienced management team and with the potential to substantially contribute to and enable the energy transition.

The business has an established smart meters platform with growing presence in grid-scale battery storage assets and the potential to further scale carbon reduction assets, and play a leading role to support the UK Government’s ambition to be net zero by 2050.

Tim Mortlock, SMS chief executive, and Gail Blain, chief financial officer, are expected to continue as SMS directors.

… more follows

