Cockburn joins BAE Systems as non-exec director

Industry

Angus Cockburn: board role

Angus Cockburn, former CFO at Aggreko and Serco Group, has joined the board of BAE Systems as a non-executive director with effect from 6 November.

Mr Cockburn is currently chair of James Fisher & Sons and the senior independent director of Ashtead Group. He is also a non-executive director of STS Global Income & Growth Trust but will step-down from that board at the company’s AGM next year.

He is also a former non-executive director of GKN and Howdens Joinery Group.

Mr Cockburn holds an MBA from the IMD Business School in Switzerland. He is also an honorary professor at the University of Edinburgh and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.