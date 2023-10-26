Industry

Cockburn joins BAE Systems as non-exec director

| October 26, 2023
Angus Cockburn
Angus Cockburn: board role

Angus Cockburn, former CFO at Aggreko and Serco Group, has joined the board of BAE Systems as a non-executive director with effect from 6 November.

Mr Cockburn is currently chair of James Fisher & Sons and the senior independent director of Ashtead Group. He is also a non-executive director of STS Global Income & Growth Trust but will step-down from that board at the company’s AGM next year.

He is also a former non-executive director of GKN and Howdens Joinery Group. 

Mr Cockburn holds an MBA from the IMD Business School in Switzerland. He is also an honorary professor at the University of Edinburgh and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Appointments, Industry No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Grant-Thomas-and-Susheel

xDesign maintains momentum with senior hires

Digital consultancy xDesign has appointed Grant Thomas as its chief commercial officer (CCO) and SusheelRead More

Mark Polson grinning cat 2

Polson joins board of Calton Wealth Management

Calton Wealth Management, the fast-growing and progressive financial planning firm based in Edinburgh, has appoinrtedRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.