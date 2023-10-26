Mattioli Woods says strong deal pipeline at Maven

Gunther in chair

Wealth manager Mattioli Woods said Maven, its Glasgow-based private equity business, continues to perform and integrate well across the group with a strong pipeline of deals.

In a pre-AGM statement it said the group “continues to focus on delivering synergies with acquired businesses, advancing key strategic initiatives, including the introduction of a new pension banking proposition, offering clients better interest rates and the group an enhanced banking margin.”

It said the group continues to trade in line with the Board’s expectations.

As previously announced, David Kiddie will step down as chair and non-executive director following the AGM. He will stay on in a consultancy role.

Anne Gunther, former chief Executive of both Standard Life Bank and Standard Life Healthcare and founding director of Standard Life Wealth, becomes chair. She has an honorary doctorate from Edinburgh University.