WJM acquires Highlands firm Macandrew & Jenkins

| October 26, 2023
Jonathan and James Wotherspoon (Macandrew & Jenkins), Angus MacLeod and Rod MacLean of WJM

Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie has acquired the long-established Inverness family law firm Macandrew & Jenkins.

WJM – which has a network of five Scottish offices including Inverness – says the move will strengthen its service offering across a range of key sectors.

Fraser Gillies, managing partner, said: “This is an exciting moment which enhances our service offering for clients across the Highlands & Islands and Moray, particularly in areas such as property and private client work.”

The last decade has been one of the most significant periods in WJM’s history, with a series of mergers and acquisitions, including two in Inverness – a merger with MacArthur & Co in 2016 and the acquisition of Calum I Duncan Corporate Lawyers in 2019.

WJM recently announced it is combining with Irwin Mitchell which is investing in WJM.

