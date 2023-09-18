Cheaper ScotRail tickets now available to book

New fares

Tickets are now available

Rail travellers in Scotland will benefit from cut-price fares from next month under a government-subsidised scheme to encourage more people to use the trains.

New all-day off-peak fares are available to book for services operating from Monday, 2 October until the end of March.

The fare between Edinburgh and Glasgow will come down from by almost half from £28.90 to £14.90. Examples of some of the other savings include:

Inverkeithing – Edinburgh (£11.10 to £6.50)

Perth – Dundee (£14.40 to £9.90)

Glasgow – Stirling (£16.10 to £9.60)

Inverurie – Aberdeen (£11.10 to £8.90)

Inverness – Elgin (£22.00 to £14.40)

There are some routes where no off-peak fare exists because the same price is available at any time of the day, and as such, customers will not see any change in those areas.

The project, which is a first of its kind in the UK rail industry, aims to support the Scottish Government’s ambition to achieve net zero, providing more people with the opportunity to use trains as their primary form of transport.

Customers can see full details of the trial along with frequently asked questions on the ScotRail website here Off-Peak fares all day long | ScotRail

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “Everyone across ScotRail has been working flat out to make sure everything is in place for the start of the hugely exciting trial and all ticketing systems are now up to date.

“That means customers can now start to plan their journeys and check to see what impact the changes will have on the cost of travel for them.

“We are looking forward to a successful trial and we hope to see as many people as possibly choose rail travel instead of using the car.”