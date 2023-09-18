Double partner hire at Dentons’ Scotland offices

Finance

Steph Innes and Philip Knight

Global law firm Dentons has hired Steph Innes and Philip Knight as partners in Scotland.

Ms Innes rejoins the firm from industrial energy solutions provider Aggreko, where she was head of Group Legal.

Prior to this, she spent 10 years as a senior associate in Dentons’ Scotland TMT practice. She is also a part time commercial contracts tutor at the University of Glasgow.

Mr Knight has joined the firm’s litigation and arbitration practice, arriving from Womble Bond Dickinson where he was head of litigation in Scotland.

Previously, he spent 11 years in DWF’s real estate litigation team.