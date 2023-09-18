Change at top

Iomart CEO Donovan leaves with immediate effect

| September 18, 2023
Reece Donovan
Reece Donovan: stepping down

Cloud computing firm Iomart has announced that chief executive Reece Donovan has stepped down and is leaving the company with immediate effect.

In a brief statement this morning the board of the Glasgow-based company said Lucy Dimes, executive chair, has taken over as chief executive on a full-time basis. A search for a new chair will commence in due course.

The company gave no details around the circumstances of the change of CEO.

Mr Donovan joined the board as chief operating officer in March 2020 and became chief executive in September 2020.

The board said it “would like to thank Reece for all his work in transitioning the business through the COVID-19 pandemic and energy crisis while helping to reposition iomart’s managed service offering within the broader hybrid cloud marketplace.”

The trading update for the six months ended 30 September will be published as scheduled next month.

At 10am the AIM-quoted company’s shares, which have traded strongly since March, were off just 1p at 174p.

