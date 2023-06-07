Naismith and McAvoy take charge at Hearts

Tynecastle decision

Steven Naismith: unlicensed

Steven Naismith will be in the dug-out for Hearts next season but as technical director because he does not have a Uefa Pro Licence.

That means the 36-year-old cannot be appointed manager which he will work towards next year. In the meantime, Frank McAvoy has been named head coach.

Naismith, a former Scotland forward, took over as caretaker boss in April when Robbie Neilson left and he secured two victories, while losing two games and drawing three.

Hearts failed to retake third place from Aberdeen but finished above city rivals Hibernian to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Gordon Forrest will be first-team coach and the trio have signed contracts until the summer of 2025, with the option of a further year.

“We are thrilled to confirm Steven, Frankie and Gordon as our coaching team,” said chief executive Andrew McKinlay.

“We received a number of excellent applications, and, after a robust recruitment process, we believe the three were the best candidates to lead us into next season while sharing our vision for the club’s future.

“Steven is an outstanding young coach with a strong track record of improving players whilst also displaying a commitment to blooding young talent through the ranks.”

Naismith became Hearts’ player development manager after ending his playing career at Tynecastle in summer 2021.

He also joined Scotland head coach Steve Clarke’s backroom team and became manager of the Hearts ‘B’ team in 2022.