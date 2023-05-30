TrustFord moving to £6m Hillington showroom

New outlet

TrustFord’s new showroom on site for former furniture store

TrustFord, the car dealership, is opening a showroom and service centre on a vacant site at Hillington Park, Glasgow.

Scottish firm Muir Construction has begun work on the pre-let 29,000 sq ft building which represents a £6 million investment by Frasers Property UK.

It is due for completion by the end of the year and is expected to create more than 40 jobs.

The site was previously occupied by Reid Furniture and latterly by Harvey’s & Bensons Beds before the building was demolished in September last year as it was no longer suitable for modern business requirements.

Muir Construction completed the £14m Hillington West 100 & 200 development last year, the biggest speculative new build scheme on Scotland’s largest industrial estate for more than 25 years.

TrustFord joins a cluster of major automotive brands at Hillington Park. Others include Volvo, Jaguar, BMW, MINI, Renault, Dacia, Harley Davidson, Ducati and Triumph.