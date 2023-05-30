HIAL hires Adams as interim managing director

Airport chief

Adams will oversee operations at the highlands airports

Stewart Adams is take over as interim managing director at Highlands and Islands Airports following the decision by Inglis Lyon to step down at the end of June.

Mr Adams has worked in the aviation sector in Scotland and internationally and was previously chief executive at Prestwick Airport and Loganair. He will join HIAL on 14 June.

Lorna Jack, chair of HIAL board said Mr Adams’ experience would help ensure the business remains focused on its strategic priorities and ensure regulatory compliance while it secures a permanent successor to Mr Lyon.

Speaking following his appointment Stewart said: “Having worked in the aviation industry for over 40 years, I know only too well the vital role that HIAL’s 11 airports play in Scotland’s transport network. The air connectivity and support their airports provide for lifeline and essential services are vital for local communities.

“I was born and still live in Aberdeen, so my roots are firmly in the north of Scotland.”