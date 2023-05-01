Trump hails ‘greatest course’ on visit to Scotland

Golf trip

Donald Trump inspecting his new course in Aberdeenshire

Donald Trump used a whistle-stop visit to Scotland to launch a new golf venture and was in doubt that it would be ’one of the great courses in the world’.

Mr Trump announced that work on his new MacLeod course – dedicated to his mother, May Anne MacLeod – was now under way.

He broke ground at Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire and cut a ceremonial red ribbon to mark the occasion.

“We are going to build a great golf course that aims to replicate the outstanding championship links we already have here and many believe to be the greatest golf course in the world,” he declared, with no intention at understatement.

“We will build a course that will be fit to host many great championships in the future along with our championship links. We’ve had a lot of pleasure in working on this land and there is no other land like it. We have incredible views by the sea and there are no other dunes like these in the world. It will be a great success.

“This project is very close to my heart and I am delighted to say that this is our first day of work on the new course It will be dedicated to my late mother and that is a source of great pride to me and my family.

“My mother was an incredible woman who loved Scotland. She returned here every year and she loved The Queen. I got to know The Queen too during my visits here I love Scotland just as much.”

The former president was met off his plane at Aberdeen Airport and was greeted by a red carpet and a 10-vehicle motorcade. He greeted waiting reporters, but did not stop to take questions.

Before getting into his car, he said: “It’s great to be home, this was the home of my mother.”

Mary Anne MacLeod, was born on Lewis in the Outer Hebrides before emigrating to the US.

Donald Trump greeted on arrival at his facility in Aberdeenshire

Mr Trump was accompanied by his son Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Dr Martin Hawtree, – who designed the initial championship links at the Menie Estate – was commissioned to design the MacLeod course. Dr Hawtree is a renowned international course designer.

Aberdeenshire Council approved the new course in late 2020 and Trump International Scotland. The new course will be built to the south and west of the existing championship course.

The visit comes as Mr Trump faces court action in the United States. Earlier this month he pled not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

He is also facing a civil trial over an allegation that he raped an advice columnist in the mid-1990s. A judge has denied his legal team’s request for a mistrial.