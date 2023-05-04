New law allows firms to borrow against assets

'Easier finance'

Tom Arthur: making processes easier

Businesses will be able to borrow more easily against assets such as whisky stores and machinery under legal reforms passed by the Scottish Parliament.

The Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill, which aims to make it easier for businesses to raise finance, will also enable them to borrow against intellectual property such as trademarks and patents, as well as making various kinds of commercial transactions more efficient and less expensive.

Public Finance Minister Tom Arthur said: “This is a significant step forward in modernising the law, and I’m pleased that MSPs have agreed to reform the old rules and bring borrowing practices in Scotland in line with other countries.

“Businesses will now be able to borrow more easily against assets they own such as machinery and intellectual property rights by raising finance against them.

“These changes will make processes easier and cheaper as it is hoped lenders will be more likely to charge lower interest rates given that they will be lending against secured assets.”