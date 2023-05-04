Three key team hires for Lost Shore Surf Resort

Leisure

Mark Stewart, Selina Moore and Ian Williams

Scotland’s first inland surfing destination , Lost Shore Surf Resort, has appointed three key team members as construction continues on-site near Edinburgh.

Ian Williams and Mark Stewart become joint chief operating officers while Selina Moore is hired as head of finance.

Mr Williams joins from the Wave, Bristol, where he helped open and establish the world’s first Wavegarden cove as operations director.

He has 35 years of experience in running large scale leisure facilities in single site, multi site, and strategic roles, including Whitbread pubs, David Lloyd Leisure health clubs, Haven Holiday holiday parks and the Eden Project, Cornwall as operations director.

Mr Stewart’s previous role was with the UK’s largest surfing and snowsports retailer, Freeze Pro Shop. He headed up its operations and surf purchasing in Scotland.

He also worked with Andy Hadden, founder of Lost Shore Surf Resort, on developing innovative solutions to recycling wetsuits.

Fiji-born Ms Moore is a chartered accountant with more than 17 years experience working in finance teams for a variety of property investment, construction and development companies, including Cruden Homes and Sandstone UK.