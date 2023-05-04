Ministers urged to engage earlier in policymaking

Chamber call

Not so fast: Ministers were accused of failing to take business with them on the recycling scheme

Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce has called for the Scottish Government to engage with the business community at an earlier stage of developing policy.

The chamber believes that opening discussions from the outset of planned changes would be a more efficient use of time and create better outcomes.

Joanne Davidson, director of policy at the chamber, reinforced the Chamber’s view that working earlier with businesses to find solutions to challenges – rather than seeking consultation on already drafted proposals – is much more likely to bring sustainable and meaningful success and progress.

The chamber is writing to the Scottish Government to seek a meeting to put forward suggested improvements.

Its call for a change in approach follows a raft of “well-meaning” legislation which has instead created serious problems, such as the botched deposit return scheme which has been delayed after businesses raised concern over how it would operate.

Ms Davidson said: “The recent decision by the new First Minister, Humza Yousaf, to pause the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) and rethink proposed restrictions on alcohol advertising has come as a relief to many businesses. However, for those who had already invested in meeting the demands of the DRS, the pause has come too late.

“Every business we engage with understands the need to create more sustainable models and wants to get on board. Engaging in a more meaningful way, much earlier, to find shared solutions to problems that affect us all, would be a far more productive way to move forward.”

This view was supported by Richard Wardrop, head of marketing at city-based craft brewer and bar owner Vault City.

Commenting on the proposed recycling scheme, he said: “It seemed to us that in drafting these proposals, little or no thought had been given to our business model – a craft brewer that produces individual new products very regularly in small batches.

“We back the Chamber’s call for a new approach for policy-makers – getting consultation going at the start of the effort to find solutions, and taking businesses with them rather than seeking to impose.”

Charlie Fitzgibbon, managing director of builder and developer, Edinburgh Construction, said that regarding the desire to pursue net zero targets : “Government does have to adopt a carrot and stick approach – but we need more carrot and less stick in the process. We need a much more balanced and nuanced approach.

“To lead, people have to be prepared to follow and you have much more chance of achieving that if you listen, then plan, and incentivise what you do along with any penalising.

“Politicians at all levels need to understand that every new regulation or tax they introduce will almost certainly make it harder for businesses to grow, or even to survive.”

Liz McAreavey, chief executive of the chamber, said: “We really do need the relationship re-set to ensure that our politicians understand that a thriving economy is essential for improving health, education, housing, recreation, and our future. Business should not be viewed as the enemy, but rather an important ally to achieve progress faster and more effectively.”