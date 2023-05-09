Huggins succeeds Thornton at Golden Charter

Funeral services

Funeral plan provider, Golden Charter, has appointed Mark Huggins as chairman, effective from 31 March for a three-year term.

Mr Huggins (pictured) succeeds John Thornton, who has served for six years as chair, supporting the business as it prepared for, and successfully secured, regulatory approval by the Financial Conduct Authority last July.

With more than 25 years’ experience driving innovation within the financial services industry, Mr Huggins brings a wealth of expertise to the business. He previously held senior leadership roles with the AA, Admiral and Covea and is currently serving as a non-executive director and chair designate for insurtech business, Driverly. He has acted as a non-executive director on the Golden Charter board since 2018.

Mr Huggins said: “For more than thirty years, I have seen business models evolve from product-led to consumer-led. The finance sector has both followed and led in this evolution.

“Now, the opportunity exists for Golden Charter to drive innovation within the planning sector. Delivered in partnership with its independent funeral director partners, innovation will ensure Golden Charter continues to meet consumer digital expectations whilst providing the personal service which they rightly expect.”