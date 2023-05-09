Dickson takes Glasgow MD role at Quantuma

Accountancy

Cross-border advisory firm Quantuma has appointed chartered accountant and restructuring advisory professional Alistair Dickson as a managing director in its Glasgow office.

Mr Dickson (pictured) joins Quantuma from a regional accounting firm where he was a director and head of Scotland. He has over 30 years of professional experience in the restructuring sector and has held several senior positions, both in industry and in practice. He previously held senior roles at mid-tier and boutique professional services firms in Scotland.

Prior to this he spent 12 years at National Australia Bank, where he headed up the UK restructuring, distressed lending and leveraged credit teams.

He will be working alongside managing directors Ian Wright and Scott Milne to develop the firm’s Glasgow-based restructuring advisory practice and further grow the team.

Mr Dickson said: “I was attracted by the quality and profile of work the Quantuma team undertakes, as well as the collaborative approach the firm encourages for its client engagements. The firm’s drive and ambition are very impressive and I am pleased to be playing an active role in its expansion.”